Carlton Thomas Scott, Sr., 92, husband of Annabelle Landon Scott and a resident of Cherrystone, VA, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. A native of Accomac, VA, he was the son of the late Alfred Thomas Scott and the late Margaret Fitzgerald Scott. He was a United States Navy Veteran, retired from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and member of Cheriton Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, Carlton T. Scott, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; a sister, Denna Scott Ward of Melfa, VA; two grandsons, Alan Scott and Robert Scott, both of Virginia Beach; and a great granddaughter, Annabelle Scott of Virginia Beach. He was predeceased by a son, Rickie T. Scott.

Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cheriton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 227, Cheriton, VA 23316.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

