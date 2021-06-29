Carlos Brinkley Cardoza, better known as Chuck, 47, a resident of Nassawadox, VA, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence. A native of Norfolk, VA, he was the son of Linda Meehan of Machipongo, VA, and Carlos Robert Cardoza and his wife, Debbie, of Virginia Beach, VA. Chuck was a welder by trade, an avid music lover, enjoyed playing guitar, spending time on the water and coaching children at Northampton Parks and Recreation.

In addition to his loving mother and father, he is survived by his two daughters, Anniston and Kerrigan of Wachapreague, VA; his sister and best friend, Autumn Cardoza of Birdsnest, VA; two uncles, Kent Campbell of Fairview, NC, and Charles Campbell of Eastville, VA; loving aunt and prayer warrior, Debra Horstman of Virginia Beach; two nieces, Alexus Cardoza and Karlie Brady; two nephews, Samuel Brady and Steven Cardoza; and his companion, Robin Sexauer, and their loving dog, Patches.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11:00AM at Vaucluse Shores Clubhouse, 11226 Church Neck Road, Machipongo, VA with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northampton County Parks & Recreation, 7247 Young Street, Machipongo, VA 23405.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

