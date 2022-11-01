Carlisle Mister “C. M.” Williams, Jr., a native of the town of Painter on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, passed away early on the morning of October 28, 2022 at his home in Falmouth, Stafford County, Virginia.

A ‘baysider’ born on his grandparents’ farm, his family moved from Painter to Onancock, Virginia when he was 12. C. M. graduated from Onancock High School in 1955, and from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC, where he attained a BA in Business Administration in 1960.

An Eagle Scout, he lived by the morals and values of scouting his entire life. We all heard many stories of attending the Boy Scout Jamboree in California with his brother Johnny in 1953, crossing our country by train. He was a lifelong Methodist and member of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.

M. served as Accomack County’s first administrator from 1966 to 1983, moving on to what he termed the ‘high woods’ of Stafford County, serving there as County Administrator from 1984 to 2003.

He was not one to seek recognition but received many accolades throughout his professional life including Goldey-Beacom College Distinguished Alum, and Doctor of Humane Letters Degree from Mary Washington College and the Monroe Medal, both in 2003. He considered one of his greatest accomplishments, joining with others to acquire George Washington’s Boyhood Home “Ferry Farm” so current and future generations would have access to an important segment of our nation’s history.

He was integral in bringing the long envisioned 1000-foot runway extension at Stafford Regional Airport to fruition and having Stafford County’s Government Island placed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. His commitment to not only the present and future of his county but the past as well, was evident in his being responsible for the installation of a history wall at Stafford Hospital depicting Stafford County history, and his encouragement of the Stafford County Historical Society to have a museum in which to showcase the county’s rich history.

While he did not possess the need to be recognized for accomplishments throughout his life, perhaps sharing the following would be most important to C. M.’s legacy: his wish of wanting us all to be kind, honest and always striving to do our best.

His survivors include his wife, Barbara Schuyler Williams; his son and daughter, Carlisle Mister “Carl” Williams III and his wife Kim, of Mechanicsville, VA, and Valerie Taylor Williams Smith of Onancock, VA; a sister, Carla Lynn Williams Lloyd of Onancock, VA; two brothers, John Tankard “Johnny” Williams of Parksley, VA, and Brian “Craig” Williams of Onancock, VA; sisters-in-law, Maxine Turlington Williams of Glen Allen, VA, and Dawn Elisabeth Engen and her husband Gunnar, of Chesapeake, VA; two stepsons, Andrew Downs Henderson III, and James Tarleton “Jim” Henderson and his wife Tisha, all of Stafford, VA; grandchildren, Brittany Taylor Biggers (Chad) of Minneapolis, MN, Paige Spencer Smith of Fredericksburg, VA, Taylor Williams Murphy (Patrick) of Mechanicsville, VA, Schuyler Custis Henderson of Arlington, VA, Carlisle Mister “C. J.” Williams IV of Mechanicsville, VA, Jackson Cole Henderson of Pasadena, MD, and Wyatt James Henderson of Stafford, VA; the mother of his children, Dolly Taylor Williams of Onancock, VA; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

M. was predeceased by his parents, Carlisle Mister Williams and Evelyn Hickman Williams; a sister, Evelyn “Lorraine” Williams; a brother, Thomas Wayne “Tommy” Williams; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Gray Williams.

A funeral service to celebrate his life and faith, will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., from Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, with a reception following.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., from the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Hill Street, Onancock, VA 23417, with a reception to follow.

Memorial donations in C. M.’s memory may be made to Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, or to Micah Ecumenical Ministries, 1013 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

Memory tributes may be shared with his family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.