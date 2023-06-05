Carlisle Mister “Carl” Williams III, 63, husband of Kimberly Evans Williams and a resident of Mechanicsville, VA, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

He was born May 26, 1959 in Nassawadox, VA, and was a native of Onancock, VA on the Eastern Shore. Carl was the son of Dolly Taylor Williams of Onancock, and the late Carlisle Mister “C. M.” Williams, Jr. of Falmouth, Stafford County, VA. After graduating from Broadwater Academy, he attended University of Richmond, from where he attained his bachelor’s degree. Carl was a financial analyst, and active member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville. He was a loving husband, father, son, and friend to all.

In addition to his wife Kim and mother Dolly, survivors include his daughter and son, Taylor Williams Murphy and husband Patrick, and Carlisle Mister “C. J.” Williams IV, all of Mechanicsville; a sister, Valerie Williams Smith of Onancock; uncle, Philip Martin (Rosemary) of Onancock; stepmother, Barbara Schuyler Williams of Falmouth; stepbrothers, Andrew D. Henderson and James T. “Jim” Henderson (Tisha); mother-in-law, June Bull Evans of Accomac, VA; sisters-in-law, Kelli Evans Martin (Charlie) and Kathi Evans Winoker (Neil); three nieces, three nephews, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and their families. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his father-in-law, Milton “Douglas” Evans.

On the Eastern Shore, a memorial service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home, 94 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

In Mechanicsville, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 8209 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.

Memorial donations in Carl’s name may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (https://donate.cancer.org), or American Diabetes Association, 870 Greenbrier Circle, Greenbrier Tower II, Suite 404, Chesapeake, VA 23320 (http://www.diabetes.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

