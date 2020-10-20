The family of Carl William Humphreys of East Point will greet friends for a viewing and visitation at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon from 1 until 3, during which time military honors will be presented. Private interment will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

For those who wish to honor Carl’s memory, please consider giving a monetary donation or volunteering at a local veteran organization, or simply help any veteran in need.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

