Carl Thornton

Carl Upshur Thornton, 68, lifelong resident of Parksley and beloved husband of Michele “Shelley” Sepate Thornton, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Born on January 12, 1958 to the late Harry “Wendell” Thornton and Sarah “Gertrude” Lewis Thornton, Carl graduated from Parksley High School and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. It was there he met and brought home his city girl, Shelley, to the small little town he loved.

After graduating, Carl took over the family business, Thornton Funeral Home, which his father, Wendell, had started in 1967, and his mother ran until his return. He was immensely proud of his family business and found great joy and lifelong friendships in the decades serving his community.

He was a lifelong member of Zion Baptist Church, having grown up in its pews from childhood and having served on several committees over the years. He was also a member of the Accomack Lodge No. 243 A.F. & A.M.

Carl was a man of many hobbies and “projects”. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the nature of the Eastern Shore, building several hunting shacks for his friends and family to enjoy. His daily coffee club meetings were a non-negotiable and many world problems were solved at the Parksley Drug Store, the Club Car Cafe, Royal Farms and Stuckeys.

Nothing could beat a good auction, and when they were popular, he could be found at one most weekends. Carl was an antique enthusiast and enjoyed collecting, refinishing and re-purposing his many finds. Most days he could be found piddling on one of his projects – whether that was gutting a house or carving decoys – and he always made sure it was “done right”. He was a skilled craftsman and could carve, paint and build just about anything.

His greatest pride, joy and accomplishment came from the girls in his life – his wife, his daughter, and his granddaughters. He was a true family man and Christian who lived out his convictions in deeds and actions, and the bonds and friendships he garnered over the years are a testament to the genuine, caring, down-to-earth man he was.

Carl is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Shelley; his beloved daughter and business partner, Sarah Elizabeth Thornton; granddaughters, Makayla Michele Laird and Aria Alice Laird; his brother and best friend, Allen Wendell Thornton and his wife, Tommye Sue; his sister, Annette Parks, and her husband, Chuck; and nieces and nephews, Wenda White (Nick) and their children, Chase (Emily) White and Tyler White, Chad Parks, and Natasha McConnaughy (Ed) and their daughter, Ashley.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Kyle Dominic Thornton; his sister, Susanne Burroughs (Jack); and many close friends who were like family, O.W. and Violet Mears and his right hand man, Henry Perry. No doubt, he is now rejoicing in Heaven with those he had lost here on earth.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 11:00 AM from Zion Baptist Church in Parksley with Rev. Michael French officiating. A private family interment will follow.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5-7 PM at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, c/o Stefanie Wallace, P.O. Box 694, Accomac, VA 23301 or Saxis United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 94, Saxis, VA 23427.