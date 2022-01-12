Funeral services for Captain Bobby Cherrix of Wachapreague will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Monday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Michael Harrison officiating. Private interment will follow in the Wachapreague Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Bobby’s memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org) or to the PAN Foundation, P.O. Box 716408, Philadelphia, PA 19171 (www.panfoundation.org)

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

