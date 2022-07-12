Clinton Lee “C.L.” Bundick, 75, of Parksley, husband of Dana Thornes Bundick, was given a good send-off by those who loved him on July 8, 2022.

Born on May 19, 1947 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Clinton Thomas Bundick and Blanche Satchell Bundick. C.L graduated from Parksley High School and was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. C.L. then became one of the only electrical inspectors for the Eastern Shore, having just recently retired. He was proud of the fact that he had worked his entire life in that profession, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He met and befriended many colleagues and lifelong friends throughout his career.

C.L was a past Master of the former Parksley Masonic Lodge #325 A.F. and A.M., a member of the Central Lodge #300 in Onley, a past Patron of the former Parksley Eastern Star, a member of the BPOE #1766 in Accomac, and a member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church and Calvary United Methodist Church. A member of the Club Car Round Table, C.L. enjoyed his daily coffee and gossip. He was a proud Republican who loved planes, cruising, boating with Capt. Carroll and spending time with his family.

Other than his wife, Dana, C.L. is survived by his children, Russ and Karrie Williams of Accomac, Ryan and Alex Bundick of Fox Grove and Maureen and Shane Morgan of Machipongo; grandchildren, Thayne Williams (Kelsey), Colin Williams (Brooke), Emma Bundick and Campbell Morgan; Susie Smith; many in-laws, nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Bundick and Wayne Bundick.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 2:00PM from the Grace United Methodist Church. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends for a time of fellowship following the service at the Elks Lodge in Accomac.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6-7:30PM at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to PKD Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 or at https://pkdcure.org/give/

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

