A public viewing for Mr. Burleigh Williams of Exmore, VA will be held on Saturday from 11 AM until 1 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home Exmore, VA. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.
Related Posts
Mrs. Frances Drummond Greene of Bloxom
July 31, 2020
Mr. Rufus “Rudy” Nedab of Accomac
November 21, 2019
Wayne Barnes Ewell formerly of the Eastern Shore
October 5, 2020
Miss Laverne Wyatt
June 17, 2021
Local Conditions
August 26, 2021, 5:22 pm
Sunny
88°F
88°F
4 mph
real feel: 95°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 61%
wind speed: 4 mph SSE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:28 am
sunset: 7:40 pm
7 hours ago
Five companies respond to Greenbush residential fire - Shore Daily NewsAt approximately 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.units from Tasley, Parksley Onancock, Bloxom and Melfa were called to a residential structure fire on Greenbush Road. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke comi...