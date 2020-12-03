Milton Thomas Hickman, Jr., known as “Buddy,” by most, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, just five days following the death of his wife of 52 years, Robin Melton Hickman. Born January 12, 1943 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Milton Thomas Hickman and Helen Thompson Hickman.

Buddy grew up in Painter, VA, and from an early age, took any opportunity to go hunting and fishing, making the seaside marshes and inlets of the Eastern Shore his second home. He attended Central High School in Painter, and later graduated from Christchurch School near Urbanna, VA. He then enrolled at Chowan University in North Carolina and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama. In his youth, he enjoyed playing sports and was always involved in something, whether he was playing for his school or with a community organization.

Buddy served his country in the United States Army National Guard, first out of Onancock, VA, and later, in Annapolis, MD. He and Robin owned and operated Hickman Boat Supplies, Inc. in Salisbury, MD, where they made lifelong friends over the years. Eventually, Buddy was drawn back to Virginia and began working alongside his family at Hickman Lumber Co.

Throughout his life, Buddy never met a stranger and no matter where he was, he seemed to coincidentally run into someone with whom he shared a common friend. He was grateful for the many great friendships made through his work, church, and community involvement, particularly his buddies at the Moose Lodge. His best memories were of those spent in a duck blind and then returning to the Accawmacke Club houseboat to warm up, eat, and most importantly, compare the days luck via radio with fellow hunters in their cabins on Cedar Island.

Buddy is survived by his daughter, Susan H. Mason and her husband, John E. Mason II; granddaughters, Eleanor D. “Ellie” Mason and Anne T. Mason, all of Accomac, VA; brother, Thomas A. Hickman, Sr.; nephews, T.A. Hickman, Jr. and wife Alice, Philip T. Hickman and wife Susanna, Timothy Goetting and wife Amy, and Michael T. Melton, Jr.; niece, Alison L. Melton; as well as many great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Michael T. Melton, Sr. and sisters-in-law, Marianne M. Goetting and Dickye P. Hickman.

The family will gather for a private graveside service at the Belle Haven Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life, honoring both Buddy and Robin, will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the many years of care provided by Dr. Bob Paschall and most recently, Drs. McDaniel and Weisner, the Riverside Hospice team and special caregivers, Connie Williams and Brenda Harmanson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Buddy’s memory with a donation to Hungars Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 367, Eastville, VA 23347; St. George’s Parish, P.O. Box 172, Pungoteague, VA 23422 (www.stgeorgesesva.org); or Sweet Briar College, P.O. Box 1057, Sweet Briar, VA 24595 (www.sbc.edu).

