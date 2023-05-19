Funeral services for Mr. Bruce Blake of Millville, New Jersey formerly of the Shore will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Mt. Wesley Cemetery, Snow Hill, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
6 hours ago
MORNING GOLD: As I was outside enjoying the weather, sights & sounds early this morning, a song crossed my mind which began thoughts developing for the gold message today.So often, we get into our routines and forget the fact that we should be celebrating. Yes, celebrating! Every day there is something to celebrate. No need to wait for a "special occasion"... LIFE is the special occasion.I read an article after hearing the song in my mind to offer some suggestions which included, in part, "Wake up and live each day as if it is your first and your last. Open your eyes and be thankful for ALL that lies ahead of you each day.Focus on all that is good in your life. Let go of the past and appreciate the now. Holding on to the past only takes away from your JOY today. Let go of anger and fear. Let go of regrets and sorrows. Grow in grace. Celebrating life will bring you peace, comfort, and happiness each day. As these feelings grow, you will also grow in grace. You will learn to be more present, more mindful, and more appreciative.Let the child in you come out and play! Walk in a puddle... sing in the sunshine... talk to the birds... play with the pets... chase a squirrel... ride a carousel... go to the park. You get the idea! Let your inner child come out. Laugh. Smile. Have a ball! Celebrate everyday!"In case you didn't figure it out, the song that inspired the message is Rare Earth's I Just Want To CelebrateI just want to celebrate another day of livin'I just want to celebrate another day of lifeI put my faith in the peopleBut the people let me downSo, I turned the other wayAnd I carry on, anyhowThat's why I'm telling youI just want to celebrate, yeah, yeahAnother day of living, yeahI just want to celebrate another day of lifeHad my hand on the dollar billAnd the dollar bill flew awayBut the sun is shining down on meAnd it's here to stayThat's why I'm telling youI just want to celebrate, yeah, yeahAnother day of living, yeahI just want to celebrate another day of livin'I just want to celebrate another day of lifeDon't let it all get you down, no, noDon't let it turn you aroundAnd around and around and around and aroundWell, I can't be bothered with sorrowAnd I can't be bothered with hate, no, noI'm using up the time but feeling fine, every dayThat's why I'm telling you I just want to celebrateOh, yeahI just want to celebrate another dayOh, I just want to celebrate another day of livin'I just want to celebrate another day of lifeDon't let it all get you down, no, noDon't let it turn you aroundAnd around and around and around and aroundRound, round, roundRound, round, round, round, roundDon't go roundI just want to celebrateI just want to celebrateIf you'd like to read the full article, you can find it here: https://www.sassysisterstuff.com/celebrate-life-every-day/ ... See MoreSee Less