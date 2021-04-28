Bruce Allen Parks, Jr., 46, lifelong resident of Tangier Island, VA, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his home.

Born July 31, 1974 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of Harriet Wheatley Parks of Tangier and the late Bruce Allen Parks, Sr. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Amanda Lee Charnock Parks; children, Erica Daley of Kilmarnock, VA, and Jeremy, Kylee, and Emilee Parks, all of Tangier; brother, Norman Parks and his wife, Mary and grandmother, Beulah Wheatley, all of Tangier; grandchildren, Jorden and Wyatt Daley; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a great-niece on the way.

Bruce was the kind of person everyone wanted as a friend. He loved with his whole heart, was always the first to help a neighbor, and was never without a smile or a Pepsi. Bruce thoroughly enjoyed a good prank and would go to great lengths to make others laugh. He often challenged the kids by saying “I bet there aren’t many 46-year-olds that can do this.” Having worked on the bay since he was just a boy, Bruce was very proud of his waterman heritage and there were few who worked harder than he. Bruce was always game for a little competition, whether he was anxiously cheering on his beloved Redskins, Astros, or Celtics, or meeting up with his friends for cards, dominoes, corn hole, darts, or pool. A dedicated family man, Bruce always put loved ones above all else and stopped at nothing to ensure their happiness.

Funeral services will be held at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday afternoon at 1:30, with Elder Duane Crockett and Mr. Denny R. Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the Parks Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday evening from 6 until 8.

Flowers accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Tangier Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 64, Tangier, VA 23440.

