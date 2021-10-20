Brittney Morgan Hiner, of Birdsnest, VA, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the age of 33. A native of Northern Virginia, Brittney was born in Woodbridge, VA on January 27, 1988.

Known for her relentless work ethic and dedication to her children, Brittney gave her all in everything she did. As the current coach, a position designed for the store manager in training, at Walmart in Onley, VA, Brittney held great responsibility for the day-to-day operations of her store. Though she was committed to her career, her role as a mother always came first, as it was her children that inspired her in all aspects of life.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Michelle Louise Lilliston and Albert Lee “Turk” Lilliston, Jr. of Onancock, VA; her fiancé, Ykene Montai “Tai” Ruffin and their two beautiful children, Ykene Montai “Tai” Ruffin, Jr. and Amya Taimoney Ruffin; maternal grandmother, Patricia Elinor Osborne; paternal grandmother, Spring Frederick; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and countless friends, both on the Eastern Shore and in Northern Virginia. Brittney was predeceased by her grandfather, William Ray Hiner, with whom she shared a special bond, and her brother, Albert Lee Lilliston III.

A memorial service will be held at the Williams Funeral Home, in Onancock, on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., with Pastor Andy Cobb officiating.

