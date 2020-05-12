A Graveside Service for Mrs Brenda Pettit Simpkins of Onancock, Virginia, will be held Saturday, May 16th at 1:00 at the Household of Ruth Cemetery in Accomac. Viewing will be on Saturday from 12:00 until 1:00 at the Cemetery. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Keith Matthews Funeral Home, Norfolk, Va.
