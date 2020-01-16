Funeral services for Miss Brenda J. Revels of Pocomoke, MD, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from New Macedonia Baptist Church, Pocomoke, MD, with Pastor Gretta Belote officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Sinai Baptist Cemetery, Pocomoke, MD. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6-8 PM at the church. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.