Brenda Kay Clark, 64, wife of Wayne M. “Gus” Clark, Sr. and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Townsend, VA, she was the daughter of the late H. Lee Hope, Jr. and the late Catherine Kellam Hope. Brenda was a homemaker.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by four children, Phillip Hope and his wife, Levin, of Deep Creek, VA, Wayne M. Clark, Jr. and his companion, Paige, of Tangier, VA, Jason Clark and his companion, Stephanie, of Cape Charles, and Ryan Clark of Cape Charles; a brother, H.L. Hope III of Cape Charles; a sister, Diane Snyder of Silver Springs, MD; and two grandchildren, Phillip Hope, Jr. and Kaitlyn Hope. She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn Lewis.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, January 5, 2020, at 11:00AM at Capeville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. Flowers will be accepted.

