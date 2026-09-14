Brandon Pruitt

Brandon Klien Pruitt, 43, passed away peacefully at his home in Onancock, VA, on Saturday, September 5, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on August 25, 1983, in Crisfield, MD, Brandon was the cherished son of Tony and Sherrie Pruitt. He graduated from Nandua High School and attended Eastern Shore Community College.

Throughout his life, Brandon demonstrated remarkable strength and perseverance. Born with spina bifida, he faced challenges that would have overwhelmed many, yet he met each one with courage, determination, and his unmistakable sense of humor. He was a cancer survivor and kidney transplant recipient, but he never allowed his health challenges to define him. Instead, Brandon embraced laughter, friendship, family, and the simple joys of life.

A devoted sports fan, Brandon loved the New England Patriots, Atlanta Braves, and NASCAR. He especially admired Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr., and one of his treasured experiences was having the opportunity to meet Dale Jr.

Brandon will be remembered for his quick wit and natural ability to make people laugh. He enjoyed a good joke, a meaningful conversation, and giving his friends a hard time whenever the opportunity arose. His humor brought people together and was one of the many qualities that made him so uniquely Brandon.

Friendship was an important part of Brandon’s life. He shared a special group chat with Steven Thomas, Newman Scott, Edward Smith, Corey Crockett, and Stewart Parks, where jokes, laughter, and companionship were always plentiful. He also shared lifelong friendship with Derek Savage, whom he had known since kindergarten. Their friendship continued throughout Brandon’s life and remained a meaningful part of it.

Brandon is survived by his loving parents, Tony and Sherrie Pruitt, of Onancock, VA; his sister, Shanna Watson, and her husband, Bradley, of Atlantic, VA; his grandmother, Evelyn Thorne, of Tangier Island, VA; and his beloved niece and nephews, Brad Watson and his wife, Taylor, of Greenbackville, VA, Lola Watson, William Watson, and Waylon Watson, all of Atlantic, VA. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Donald “Thornie” Thorne Jr., Cynthia Thorne, Sheila Smith, Klien Pruitt, and Leigh Ann Chandler; as well as cousins, Zach Thorne, Luke Smith, Drew and Emma Chandler, and Kaylie Pruitt.

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Freddie and Betty Pruitt and Donald Thorne Sr., and great-niece, Isla Watson.

Brandon’s life cannot be measured by the difficulties he faced, but by the courage, humor, and love with which he lived. He loved deeply, laughed often, and fought hard, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and stories that will continue to bring smiles to those who knew him.

To know Brandon was to understand that even in life’s hardest moments, there was always room for family, friendship, humor, and one more good laugh.

A memorial service will be conducted from the Market Street Methodist Church in Onancock on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Ray Daisey and Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Interment will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Contributions in Brandon’s memory may be made to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 28, Onancock, VA 23417 or to the Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.