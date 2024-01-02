Bonnie Ruth Laird Landon of Tangier Island

Bonnie Ruth Laird Landon, 79, devout Christian, devoted wife and mother, and loving neighbor and friend to all, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangier Island, VA, Bonnie was born June 4, 1944 to the late Richard “Dick” Laird and Margaret Ellen Crockett Laird.

Bonnie’s greatest loves were the Lord, her family, and her community. As a faithful member of the New Testament Congregation, Bonnie rarely missed a service and was certain to thank the Lord each time she was able to attend. Her prayer requests were never for herself and always included her family and community. She was a good neighbor, and friend, who took the time to lend a hand and a listening to ear. Above all, Bonnie adored her husband, Burke, and their boys, and she’d be quick to tell you she had the best. Bonnie’s presence will be greatly missed in the lives of all who knew her, but there is peace in knowing she is now with her Lord and Savior and has been reunited with those who went before her.

She is survived by her sons, Harold “Burke” Landon, Jr. and his wife Kimberly White-Landon of Wattsville, VA, and Adam “Shawn” Landon and his wife, Laura, and Richard Bryan Landon, all of Tangier; grandchildren, Melissa (Tony) Bernal, Caleb Landon, Bobby Shores, William White, Billy Landon, Selena Leonetti, Tabitha Cathell, Courtney Lozar, and Megan (Ryan) Moltedo; great-grandsons, Ryan and Tanner Bernal and Maverick Moltedo; sisters-in-law, Darlene and Brenda Laird; and several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Leah Abraham and her husband, George, Jack Laird and his wife, Gayle, Fred Laird, and Richard Laird.

Funeral services will be held at the New Testament Congregation on Thursday, January 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with Elder Duane Crockett and The Reverend Charles W. Parks III officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, January 3, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Contributions in Bonnie’s memory may be made to the New Testament Congregation, c/o Faith Parks, P.O. Box 266, Tangier, VA 23440.

