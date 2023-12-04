Bobby Thomas of Belle Haven

Robert Brooks Thomas II, better known as Bobby, 73 and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Friday, December 1, 2023, at his residence. A native of Exmore, VA, he was the son of the late Robert Brooks Thomas and the late Betty Marsh Thomas. He was retired Director of Security for Bay Creek, a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, Exmore Moose Lodge 683, and Onancock Elks Lodge 1766.

He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Brook Thomas of Belle Haven, and Emily Marsh Thomas of Belle Haven; four grandchildren, Jaden Elizabeth Thomas of Norfolk, VA, Alanna Kaye Thomas of Belle Haven, Cooper Brookston Thomas of Belle Haven, and Jaxon Reed Thomas of Belle Haven; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special companion, Patty Driscoll. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Kaye Thomas Tankard and his stepmother, Mildred Reed Thomas.

Bobby had many nicknames, Fat Rat, Boss Hogg, Bobby T, Tobby Bhomas, Superhero, Daddy Pops, Da-Daddy, and probably his favorite “Deet Deet”, which was given to him by his grandboys. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who always had a smile and a positive word to share. He had a wonderful sense of humor – if he was in the room, a good time was guaranteed. His advice to all was to choose to be kind, but don’t take no mess.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, December 8, 2023, at 11:00AM at Franktown Cemetery with Mr. Barry Downing officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Friends of Northampton County Parks and Recreation, c/o Pam Ames, P.O. Box 847, Eastville, VA 23347.

