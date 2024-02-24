Bobby Marshall of Hallwood

Robert Wayne “Bobby” Marshall, 78, of Hallwood, VA, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bobby was born on August 5, 1945, in Ridley Park, PA, a son of Milton and Elizabeth Marshall. When Bobby was just an infant, they moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where he spent the rest of his life.

Bobby graduated from Hargrave Military Academy and then went to Old Dominion University. After graduating from ODU, he started his professional life as a teacher, but fate brought him to the Bank of Hallwood, where he changed directions. It was there that he began his banking career as a teller. Hard work, and an honest and fair disposition, helped him rise in the ranks of management. He moved to the Bank of Virginia on the highway after a few years. Eventually, Bobby became the vice president of BB&T Bank. To this day, his wife and sons can’t walk into Matthew’s Market or Royal Farms without someone coming up and letting them know that Bobby gave him his first loan. Bobby helped transform the lives and businesses of countless grateful Eastern Shore businesspeople. Even after “retirement,” the hardest working man in Hallwood kept the momentum. He was also the longtime executive director of Virginia Space Flight Academy, a program near and dear to his heart. Forever engaged in the community, Bobby also was a Ruritan, past president of the Board of Directors of the Eastern Shore Community College, and past president of the Board of Directors of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce. As ever-present as he was in the lives of his fellow Eastern Shore community, it was the love he shared at home that mattered most.

Bobby Marshall met Anne Moore when they were in high school. Although peripheral friends, she always stayed on his mind. Like a Hayman potato ripening under the house, the longer the wait, the sweeter the taste. Such is the love of Bobby and Anne. After Bobby got back from ODU, the two connected again. After a fateful kiss under the mistletoe one winter, the rest, as they say, is history. The two were married February 16, 1973. They had two sons, Joey and Brian. Bobby loved his boys, the handfuls that they were. Having two sons is both entertainment and an experiment in diplomatic relations. The Marshall family grew in both size and love when the apple of Bobby’s eye was born—his granddaughter, Ember-Anne. He loved spending time with his family and his family respected and loved him right back. The road they travel from here on out will never be the same, but the memories of the trip they shared will make the rest of the journey worthwhile.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Anne Moore Marshall of Hallwood; children, Brian Marshall of Hallwood, and Joey Marshall of New York City; granddaughter, Ember-Anne Marshall of Hallwood; sister, Donna Christen (Dick) of Albuquerque, NM; brother-in-law, Prentiss Moore (Debbie) of East Point, VA; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Milton David Marshall and Elizabeth Cutler Marshall, and his loyal service dog, Gunner.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Maury Enright officiating. Interment will follow in the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

Contributions in Bobby’s memory may be made to The Riverside Foundation, 701 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Newport News VA 23606 (http://riversideonline.com/give) (please notate that you would like your donation to go to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in memory of Robert Marshall); or Virginia Space Flight Academy, P.O. Box 144, Wallops Island VA 23337 (https://vaspaceflightacademy.org/donate/).

