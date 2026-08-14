Bobby Bledsoe

Bobby Wendall Bledsoe, 91, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of McLean, VA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Born March 31, 1935, in Ohley, WV, he was the beloved son of Earl Edward Bledsoe and Ruth Wallace Bledsoe.

After high school, Bobby served his country in the U.S. Army for six years. During that time, he met the love of his life and future wife, Dimity Ruth Windsor. The two were happily married for 59 years, until her passing in 2022. They are surely reunited once again and walking the Streets of Gold hand-in-hand.

Always a hard worker, Bobby was proud to provide for his family as a talented electrician. Bobby and Dimity raised their daughter, Sheila with love and respect. Their lessons will be cherished for generations to come.

Left to cherish his memory are their daughter, Sheila Bledsoe England and her husband, Jeffrey, of Clarksville; sister-in-law, Mary Thom Windsor Cullen of Painter, VA; grandchildren, Tyler Matthew England (Miranda) and Corey Scott England; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey Nichole England and Addilyn Grace England; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by sister-in-law, Marion White Windsor, and brothers-in-law, Virginious Milton “Jinks” Windsor and Winter C. Cullen III.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., with The Reverend Charlene Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Holly Cemetery.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.