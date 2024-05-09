Bob Reynolds of Bloxom

May 8, 2024
BOB REYNOLDS

A memorial service to honor the life of Robert James “Bob” Reynolds, of Bloxom, will be held Saturday, May 18th, at 2 p.m., at St. Thomas UMC, 17072 St. Thomas Road, Bloxom, with the Reverend Bob Talbott officiating. Come as you are: Hawaiian shirts and “dad jokes” are encouraged.

Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to Occohannock on the Bay, 9403 Camp Lane, Belle Haven, VA 23306 (http://www.ootbay.org/), or St. Thomas United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 485, Parksley VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

