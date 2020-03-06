A graveside “Celebration of Life” service for Bob Prettyman of Silver Beach will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Mikang Kim and Mr. Ivan Turner officiating.

Family will join friends at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 3:00 to 4:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 488, Exmore, VA. 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.