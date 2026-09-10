Bob Miller

Robert “Bob” Carl Miller, 89, of Snow Hill, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, faithful servant of Christ, and a man whose quiet strength and steady example touched the lives of many.

Bob was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, to Bertha (Krommes) and Earl Miller. His life’s vocation was banking, a profession he pursued with diligence and integrity. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany as a finance clerk. Following his military service, Bob continued his career in banking and retired from the First National Bank of Leesport, Pennsylvania, in 1999.

The greatest joy of Bob’s life was his family. He was married to his beloved wife, Loretta Miller, for 60 years. Together they built a life marked by love, faith, commitment, and countless memories. He is survived by Loretta; his two sons, Craig (Rachael) Miller and Eric (Stephanie) Miller; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, William (Patricia) Miller; his sisters, Mary Jane Kauffman and Cynthia (Robert) Raiger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. His faith was not simply something he professed—it was a life he lived. For more than 40 years, he faithfully served his church in a variety of roles, including Sunday school teacher, worship leader, deacon, and church treasurer. He loved the Lord and sought to serve Him faithfully, using his gifts to encourage others and strengthen the church. His faithfulness, humility, and willingness to serve provided a lasting example to his family and to those who knew him.

Outside of his work and church service, Bob enjoyed the simple blessings of life. He loved traveling, singing, gardening, and, above all, spending time with his family. Whether working in the garden, singing, traveling with those he loved, or simply enjoying time together, Bob found great joy in the people and experiences God had placed in his life.

Bob’s legacy will not be measured only by the years he lived, but by the lives he influenced and the faith he passed on to those who follow him. He leaves behind a family who loved him deeply and a Christian testimony built over nearly nine decades of faithful living.

His family takes comfort in knowing that Bob’s faith has become sight and that he is now in the presence of the Savior he faithfully followed.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 2pm from the Chincoteague Church of God with Pastor Kevin Stanley officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Interment will follow on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at Berks Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Bob’s memory are encouraged to make a contribution to The Gideons International or Church by the Beach in Chincoteague, Virginia, organizations that reflect his lifelong commitment to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Flowers are also gratefully accepted as an expression of remembrance and sympathy.

The family would like to thank all those who have prayed for, encouraged, and loved Bob and his family throughout the years. His life was a gift, his faith was an example, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. Visit www.thorntonfuneralhome.net to sign the online guestbook.