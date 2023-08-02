August 2, 2023
|
Funeral services for Bishop Isaac Jenkins, Sr. of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at the Ella Fitzgerald Center, on the Campus of the University of MD, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held three hours prior to the service at the Center. Rev. Dr. Lewis N. Watson will be the Eulogist and Pastor Milton Palmer Bunting will be officiating. Burial will be at Macedonia Memorial Park, Westover, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.