Bishop Isaac Jenkins, Sr.

August 2, 2023
 |
Obituaries

Funeral services for Bishop Isaac Jenkins, Sr. of  Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 2 PM at the Ella Fitzgerald Center, on the Campus of the University of MD, Princess Anne, MD.  A public viewing will be held three hours prior to the service at the Center.  Rev. Dr. Lewis N. Watson will be the Eulogist and Pastor Milton Palmer Bunting will be officiating.  Burial will be at Macedonia Memorial Park, Westover, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

August 2, 2023, 12:15 pm
Sunny
NE
Sunny
78°F
4 mph
real feel: 89°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 48%
wind speed: 4 mph NE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 9
sunrise: 6:07 am
sunset: 8:11 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up