Funeral services for Bishop Calvin Abbott of Seaford, DE will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Raymond E. Crowley Worship Center, Georgetown, DE. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary U.M. Church Cemetery, Middleford, DE. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home.
MORNING GOLD: In the hustle and bustle of our lives, we can get caught up and, figuratively, put blinders on as we move through the day. We get disconnected from those around us and forget the importance of not only being connected but also showing kindness.Showing kindness does not have to be big, elaborate, difficult or expensive. It can be as simple as having a conversation with the cashier checking you out at the store, holding the door open for someone behind you, smiling at someone you pass in your travels.Showing simple kindness has some advantages like making both you and another person feel good. It makes the world a better place, one little action at a time. If the kindness is passed on, it can multiply and go far.Take a few minutes today to make a conscious effort to show kindness to someone along the way. IT can be something small or the start of something big!I backed up the gold thoughts with Diana Ross' song Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)Reach out and touchSomebody's handMake this world a better placeIf you canReach out and touchSomebody's handMake this world a better placeIf you canTake a little time out your busy dayTo give encouragementTo someone who's lost the way(Just try)Or would I be talking to a stoneIf I asked youTo share a problem that's not your own(Oh no)We can change things if we start givingWhy don't youReach out and touchSomebody's handMake this world a better placeIf you canReach out and touchSomebody's handMake this world a better placeIf you canIf you see an old friend on the streetAnd he's downRemember his shoes could fit your feet(Just try)Try a little kindness and you'll seeIt's something that comesVery naturally(Oh yeah)We can change things if we start givingWhy don't you(Why don't you)Reach out and touchSomebody's handReach out and touch (reach out)Somebody's handMake this world a better placeIf you canReach out and touchSomebody's hand (touch somebody's hand)Make this world a better placeIf you can (why don't you)Reach out and touchSomebody's hand (somebody's hand)Make this world a better placeIf you can ... See MoreSee Less