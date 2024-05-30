Billye Byrd Farmer Guy, of Melfa, VA, passed away peacefully at her home on May 28, 2024, from complications of Parkinson’s. She was 90.

She was born in Keller, VA, on September 18, 1933, a daughter to the late William H. and Harriett Byrd Farmer.

Billye wore many hats in her life but was primarily a loving mother and wife. Billye attended college at the then newly formed Eastern Shore Community College on Wallops Island. She was a founding member of the Melfa Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company; worked for many years in Accomack County Public Schools as a special education substitute and as a dedicated special education instructional aide; and was as an assistant at the Montessori Children’s House in Nassawadox, VA.

She was a member of the local chapter of the Salvation Army and Virginia Organizing, an Al-Anon sponsor, and a volunteer for the annual local Heart Association fundraising drive.

She was a past member of the altar guilds at St. George’s Episcopal Church and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Billye was an avid reader, beginning at the age of three. She enjoyed feeding the birds (generations of cardinals reside at her home), watching British mysteries and dramas, and people. She loved people and never met a stranger. She was always an advocate for children and animals.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth McGlothlin (Bill), Bill Guy (Holly), and Susan Morey (Andrew); eight grandchildren, Kristian McGlothlin, Kate Evans, Laura Broglie (Donnie), Alex Guy (Isaure), Dylan Guy (Hannah), Sarah Catherine Morey (Jude), Susannah Scott (Ryan), and Christopher Morey; five great-grandchildren, Jazmine Evans, Chase Kennedy, Henri and Louis Guy, and Lucy Byrd Smith; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Grimes-Guy.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William H. “Bill Pete” Guy, and her son, S. Christopher Guy.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Onancock, VA, with Father Ed Hunt officiating. A reception will follow. Interment will be private in Mount Holly Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Melfa Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co., P.O. Box 100, Melfa, VA 23410; Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, 24530 Coastal Blvd., Tasley, VA 23441; Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org/donate; or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 338, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.