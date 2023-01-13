Funeral services for Billy Wayne Campbell, of Accomac, will be conducted from the graveside at the Edgehill Cemetery on Monday afternoon at 2 with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502 (www.alz.org). Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

