William Brook “Billy” Crutchley, 67, husband of Kathy Hansen Crutchley and a resident of Melfa, VA, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at his home. Born December 30, 1953 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late William Crutchley and Barbara Raho Crutchley.

In the late 70’s, the Crutchley family moved to the Eastern Shore, where Mr. Crutchley, along with his sons, Billy, Bobby and Barry, began their legacy in residential and commercial construction as Ace Builders. In 1988, Ace Builders became Crutchley Enterprises, Inc., with Bobby as President and his brothers faithfully at his side. Billy took great pride in his craft, and was especially proud of the successful business he and his brothers achieved over the years. After hours were no different, as the Crutchley family often gathered for cookouts, NASCAR races, or any excuse to get together and share a few laughs.

Billy adored his family, loved spoiling his grandchildren, and there wasn’t an animal he wouldn’t bring home. He was happiest when surrounded by the chaos of children running, dogs barking, birds screeching, roosters at five am (or pm), or goats just being goats.

In addition to his wife of 47 years, he is survived by his children, Douglas William Crutchley and his wife, Angie, of Exmore, VA, Matthew Ernest Crutchley and his wife, Katy, of Richmond, VA, and Megan Brook Giddens and her husband, Donald, of Melfa; brother, Barry Crutchley and his wife, Rebecca, of Melfa; grandchildren, Devon Crutchley, William and Hansen Crutchley, Julian Major, Taylor Hilborn, and Dakota and Briella Giddens; in-laws, Gayle Crutchley, Marcia and Bill Ertel, and Douglas and Karen Hansen; and several nieces and nephews. Other than his parents, Billy was predeceased by his brother, Robert “Bobby” Crutchley.

