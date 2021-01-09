Wesley B. “Billy” Bowen, Jr., 77, husband of the late Edna Lilliston Bowen and a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at his residence. A native of Willis Wharf, he was the son of the late Wesley Bartine Bowen, Sr. and the late Gay Ilva Taylor Bowen. He was a retired commercial waterman, member of Colonial Baptist Church and Exmore Moose Lodge #683.

He is survived by two daughters, Annette B. Dunn and her husband, Phil, of Pocomoke, MD, and Cathy Jo Lilliston and her husband, Calvin, of Atlantic, VA; a step son, John Thornton, Jr. and his wife, Diana, of Crestview, FL; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Lloyd and her husband, Fred, of Machipongo, VA; in his heart his adopted son, Michael; a brother, Keith Bowen of Lexington, VA; a sister, Kareen Bowen of Willis Wharf; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Wesley B. Bowen III; and two step-daughters, Darlene Thornton Huckleberry and Teresa Thornton Parker.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 1:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jack D. Pruitt and Bobby Blakenship officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Colonial Baptist Church, 17353 Main Street, Painter, VA 23420 or Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

