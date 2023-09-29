Bill Valentine of Accomac

September 29, 2023
Obituaries
Bill Valentine

William Hall Valentine, better known as Bill, of Accomac, passed away September 24th, leaving behind a legacy of a man who enjoyed doing what he loved right until the end.

Details about a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations of dog food or monetary contributions may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

