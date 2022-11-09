William Upshur “Bill” Shrieves, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the home of his caregivers and dear friends, Sean and Crystal Hart, in Exmore, VA. Born March 04, 1947 in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Robert Northam Shrieves and Marie Daugherty Thompson.

Following graduation from Maury High School in 1965, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country during the Vietnam War. Upon honorable discharge, he attended professional truck driving school, graduating 4th in his class in 1971. In addition to truck driving, Bill also worked in maintenance for the former Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital during the 80’s. Bill never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with pretty much anyone. Over the last several years, Bill spent much of his time greeting and entertaining patrons of the Exmore Diner, where he was beloved by customers and employees alike. He loved turnip greens and gravy; animals; antique cars, specifically Fords; dump trucks; and all things red. Bill loved to tease and enjoyed sharing memories of the good old days, as he was always ready for a story or two…or three. He will be greatly missed by the many lives he made brighter and the hearts he made happier.

Bill is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Shrieves of Virginia Beach, VA; nephew, Russell Shrieves and his wife, Andrea, of Virginia Beach; niece, Nicole Shrieves of Ocoee, FL; and caregivers, Sean and Crystal Hart of Exmore, and their children, Andrew, Oliva, and Chandler, all of whom he thought of as family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Shrieves.

Services will be conducted from the graveside at the Edgehill cemetery in Accomac, VA on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating.

