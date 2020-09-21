Willie Rogers “Bill” Savage, 91, husband of the late Gloria Dean Savage, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore. Born February 1, 1929 in Deep Creek, VA, he was the son of the late Rufus Nock Savage and Beulah Allen Savage.

Following high school, Bill served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge in 1953, he returned home and began working for C&P Telephone Company, where he would later retire.

Bill is survived by his two sons, Gary Savage and his wife, Cathy, of Gainesville, GA, and Dean Savage of Onley, VA; grandson, Jared Savage and wife Lindsey, and their children, Austin, Jace, Gage, Gunner, and Gracelynn Renee; nieces and nephews, Cheryl Wallace (Danny), Blandy Bell (David), Connie Pryor, Michael Pryor (Faith), Brad Godwin (Heather) their son Ryan, and their families; and a sister-in-law, Gayle Godwin. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Frances Pryor, and brother, Allen Savage.

A memorial service will be held at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating.

Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

