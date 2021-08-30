William Thomas “Bill” Parks, 65, husband of 47 years to Kathy Robbins Parks and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at home with his family by his side. Born in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of Gloria Chambers Parks of Exmore and the late Mahlon Wesley Parks. Bill was a self-employed Commercial Fisherman and Captain of the “Mary J”, who loved working on the water, taking care of his family and being with and doing things for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Parks of Exmore; two grandchildren, David and Destiny; great-grandson Aiden; great-granddaughter, Bella; brother, Kevin Parks of Eastville; sister, Teresa Mitchell of Exmore; aunt, Erlene Taylor; nephew, Christopher Ashton; great-nephew, Connor Ashton; and great-niece, Sophia Rose Ashton. Bill was also preceded in death by his brother Keith Parks.

A graveside service will be conducted, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 1:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Donations to help with funeral expenses may be made to Doughty Funeral Home, Post Office Box 633, Exmore, VA, 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

