William “Bill” Mills, 86, of Quinby, Virginia, passed away peacefully Monday evening, December 6, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Born to William and Louise Mills of Wall Township, New Jersey in 1935, Bill was the second eldest of siblings Albert, Mary Louise, Richard, James, and Judith. He graduated from Manasquan High School in 1953, and joined the Marines where he was stationed in Japan. When Bill returned home to New Jersey, he became a brick mason by trade.

In 1972, Bill married the love of his life, Althea. In 1980, Bill, Althea, and their five children moved to the Eastern Shore where he pursued his lifelong passion for fishing and became a waterman; he affectionately became known as ‘Jersey Bill’ to his friends. Four years later, Bill and Althea welcomed their sixth and final child, thus completing their big, loud, chaotic, and relentlessly devoted family (at least until the grandkids came along).

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Albert, Richard, and Judith.

He is survived by wife, Althea Mills, of Quinby, VA; children, Hazel VonHollen of Hampton, VA (and children Bobbi Jo, Jessica, Thomas, and Ariel); Nicholas VonHollen and wife Robin, of Exmore, VA (and children JR and Nikki); Beverly Patterson and husband Brian, of Virginia Beach, VA (and children Elise, Donald, and Zachary); Julie Mills and husband, Thomas, of Quinby, VA (and children Joshua T. and Jacob), Joshua W. Mills of Quinby, VA (and children Aubree and Joshua Junior), and Louise Wessels and husband Todd, of Hampton, VA (and children Noah, William, and Ellie); as well as ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings James Buchannan Mills of California and Mary Louise Mills of Wall Township, New Jersey, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 11th, at 12:00 p.m. at the Quinby Harbor.

