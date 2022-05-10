Beverly Rae Lynch, formerly of Berlin, Maryland, passed away at her beloved home on the Eastern Shore of Virginia on May 9th, 2022. Beverly was a local artist and author of more than 50 years.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy, and daughter, Ella, along with a handful of loving pets. She will be remembered for her intricate paintings, sense of humor, and dedication to her family.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00AM at Belle Folly Farm Cemetery, 14103 Shell Bridge Road, Painter, Virginia 23420.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.