Bev McMath

August 12, 2026
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Obituaries
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Funeral services for Mrs. Beverley Broache McMath, of Onley, will be held at Onley United Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend James Canody officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Contribution in Bev’s memory may be made to Onley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Onley, VA 23418 (https://www.onleyumc.org/donate).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

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Local Weather

August 12, 2026, 12:36 pm
Broken clouds
WNW
Broken clouds
82°F
4 mph
Apparent: 86°F
Pressure: 1012 mb
Humidity: 65%
Winds: 4 mph WNW
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 7.42
Sunrise: 6:15 am
Sunset: 7:59 pm
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