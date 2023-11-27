Betty Webb of Machipongo

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth “Betty” O’Neill Webb, 91, wife of Richard F. “Dick” Webb Jr., of Machipongo, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Nassawadox Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Betty was born on March 26, 1932, in Woonsocket, R.I. to the late James and Mary O’Neill. She grew up in Nasonville, R.I., and she graduated from Burrillville High School in 1950.

Betty met Dick Webb, of Machipongo, while he was stationed at Quonset Point, R.I. during his time in the U.S. Navy. Looking for a good time off-base, Dick and a few of his buddies headed to Joyland Night Club in Woonsocket. Betty was there with some girlfriends. It was love at first sight. When Dick shipped out to Korea, the two stayed in touch by writing letters during his eight-month deployment. When Dick was discharged in January 1953, he returned to the Shore briefly to collect his belongings and moved to Woonsocket to be with Betty. Betty and Dick were married on May 30, 1953.

Betty gave birth to the couple’s first son, Richard Neill Webb on their first anniversary. They welcomed their second son, Kevin Michael Webb, on Sept. 4, 1956. In 1957 the Webb family returned to Webb’s Island in Machipongo.

Betty was a homemaker who cared for her two sons. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking desserts. Later in life, she loved hosting her family for big holiday dinners where everyone was welcome and nobody left her table hungry. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed decorating her home for St. Patrick’s Day. Dick affectionately referred to her as “Richard’s Wild Irish Rose.” Betty would pass the time doing word searches and reading library books — V.C. Andrews was one of her favorite authors.

After raising her children, Betty entered the workforce. She worked for a short time as a receptionist at Heritage Hall in Nassawadox before taking a job at the Machipongo post office, where she worked for many years.

Betty loved her children and grandchildren deeply. She attended as many of their important activities as she could, from baseball and softball games where she often kept the scorebook, to Grandparents’ Day at school, high school graduations, weddings, and more.

She was a longtime parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Cape Charles and taught Sunday School there for a time.

Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her sister, Eleanor Koury, and her brother-in-law, Albert Koury.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dick Webb; sons, Neill Webb and his wife, Karen, and Kevin Webb and his wife, Nilda, all of Machipongo; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 29,2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cape Charles with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.