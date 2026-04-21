Betty Ruth Greenley

April 21, 2026
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Obituaries
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Mrs. Betty Ruth Greenley, 92, of Atlantic, VA, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at the Atlantic Baptist Church on Friday, April 24, at 2 p.m., with Pastor John Higginbotham and the Reverend Maury Enright officiating. Interment will follow at the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Atlantic Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Atlantic, VA 23303, or the Atlantic Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., P.O. Box 207, Atlantic, VA 23303.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Eastern Shore Custom Carts Spring Close Out Sale

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

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April 21, 2026, 8:03 pm
Clear sky
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Apparent: 53°F
Pressure: 1025 mb
Humidity: 52%
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UV-Index: 0
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Sunset: 7:43 pm
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