Betty Nottingham Thorns, 74, a resident of Exmore, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at The Citadel at Nassawadox. A native of Cashville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Earl Thomas Nottingham and the late Catherine Estelle Parker Nottingham. She was a retired Dietary Manager for Westminster Canterbury and a waitress.

She is survived by her son, Charles Thorns, Jr. of Petersburg, VA; daughter, Melissa Thorns of Exmore; two grandchildren, Kiara Sample and Malcolm Brisco; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas P. Nottingham and John Lee Nottingham.

Family will join friends Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2:00PM, at Doughty Funeral Home to celebrate Betty’s life. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore, Inc., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

