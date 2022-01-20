Private funeral services for Mrs. Betty L. Johnson of Parksley, will be conducted on Saturday at 3PMfrom the Chapel of Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. James Rich officiating. Interment will be  in the Adams U.M. Church Cemetery, Parksley.  Arrangements by the Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.