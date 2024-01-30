Funeral services for Betty Howard Bowden of Tangier will be held at the New Testament Congregation on Thursday afternoon at 2, with her nephew, Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the Crockett Family Cemetery. Family and friends will gather for a time of sharing one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to the New Testament Congregation, P.O. Box 266, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock, VA and Parksley, VA.