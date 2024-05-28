Betty Groton

A graves

Betty Sandra Farlow Groton, 79, wife of W.R “Bobby” Groton and a resident of Painter, VA, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2024, at her residence. A native of Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late David William Farlow, Sr. and the late Virginia Morris Farlow. She was a homemaker, member of Central High School Girls Club and Maranatha Baptist Church.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a daughter, Angela Joel Parks of Painter; three brothers, Donald Farlow and family, David Farlow and his wife, Catherine, and family, and Keith Farlow and family; and her grand pup, Ryder. She was predeceased by her son, Rod Groton.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Charlene Harris officiating. Family will join friends Friday evening from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, Inc., 1016 W Jackson Blvd #1073, Chicago, IL 60607, Painter Volunteer Fire Company, Post Office Box 275, Painter, VA 23420, or to a charity of one’s choice.

