Betty Griffin

Betty Butler Griffin, 86, of Withams, wife of the late Master Trooper Reavis Howard Griffin, passed away on May 12, 2026 in Salisbury, MD.

Born on November 9, 1939 in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Marion Holmes Butler and Mildred Cooper Butler. Betty was a caring and loving homemaker, always cooking, baking and taking care of her beloved family. She enjoyed camping, fishing, the outdoors and had a good sense of humor. She will be missed for her pleasant personality and love for those around her.

Betty is survived by her children, Janet Griffin McKeon, and her husband, Timothy J. McKeon; Kevin H. Griffin and his wife, Dawn Lynn Sparrow, and Carol Griffin Rice, and her husband, Chris Rice; grandchildren: CJ Rice, Jr.(Brittany), Sean McKeon, Kelly Rice (Andrea), Alexis McKeon, Josh Griffin, Noah Sparrow and Morgan Sparrow; and four great-grandchildren: Gracie, Rayna, Dixie and Brynlee Rice. She also has several nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Shirley Whitley, Joyce Lee Gardner and Melvin H. Butler.

The family would like to thank the staff in the ICU/PCU at Tidal Health in Salisbury for the excellent care and for all of the long term care she was given at Hartley Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 1:00 pm from Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Pastor John Cullop officiating. Interment will follow at the Downings Cemetery in Oak Hall, VA.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 12-1PM at the funeral home.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, 23379 Commerce Drive, Accomac, VA 23301.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net