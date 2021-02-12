A private funeral service for Bertina Jackson of Quanico, Md., will be held Sunday at Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
