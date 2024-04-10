Bert Like III, 59, of Bloxom, VA, passed away Monday, April 1, 2024, at home surrounded by family. Born June 10, 1964, in Nassawadox, VA, he was a son of Rebecca Mae Like and the late Bert Like Jr.

Growing up in Clam, VA, Bert learned the meaning of hard work and the value of family. There are very few pictures that exist of Bert that don’t include a multitude of kids and grandkids and his beloved wife, Ella May.

The love story of Ella May and Bert stretches back over 40 years. They started dating when she was just 17. Ella May was Bert’s first and only girlfriend. He figured, when you get it right the first time, there’s no need to keep going. The two were married after a year of dating and had their first of four children the year after that. This year, right after the wedding of his daughter, April, Bert and Ella said, “I do,” one more time. They renewed their vows, to love, honor, and cherish until departed by death.

His relationship with his kids and grandkids was everything to Bert. When he wasn’t working as a line leader at Perdue, he would take his grandkids fishing. He worked with his brother as a waterman for a few years, just so he could be close to family at all times of the day. Most of his Saturday nights were spent at his parents’ house, along with his wife and kids, playing cards, laughing, and listening to oldies. A fishing pole in his hand and some old time rock-n-roll on the radio, and Bert thought he was in Heaven. His grandson, De’Vante, explained to the family that God has a checklist. “PopPop was good. So PopPop is going to Heaven.” I think the whole family would agree with that.

Bert is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ella May Like; mother, Rebecca Mae Like; children, April Robbins (Bill) of Hallwood, VA, Bert Like IV of Hallwood, VA, Lisa Like of Hallwood, VA, and Kimberly Rice (Kevon) of Bloxom, VA; sister, Catherine Virginia “Kate” Siebold (Nathan) of Florida; brothers, Keith Like (Young) of Cape Charles, VA, Tony Like (Christina) of Melfa, VA, and Peter Like of Hallwood, VA; grandchildren, Jordan Like, De’Vante Baker, Greyson Rice, and Noah Rice; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Bert Like Jr., and brother, Vinson Like.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2024, at noon, in the chapel of Williams Funeral Home, Parksley, with Pastor Starr Johnson officiating. Everyone is invited to gather afterwards at Off the Rails to tell stories and keep his memory alive.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

