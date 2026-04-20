Bernard John Schruender, 94, of Wachapreague, Virginia, passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 29, 2026, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, Virginia.

Bernard (“Bernie”) was born on August 14, 1931, in Methuen, Massachusetts, to the late Bernard F. and Gladys E. (Wefers) Schruender. He was married for 52 years to his beloved wife, the late Ann Marie (Harrington) Schruender.

Growing up in Methuen, Bernie developed a lifelong passion for fishing and helped with the family dairy business. He graduated from Edward F. Searles Memorial High School in Methuen and went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard as a storekeeper during the Korean War. He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Management from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Bernie enjoyed a rewarding 36-year career with the U.S. Forest Service, with assignments in Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, Maine, and Wisconsin. He was especially proud to hold leadership positions including District Ranger within districts of Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky and Jefferson National Forest in Virginia; Center Director of Job Corps Centers in Kentucky and North Carolina; and Director of the Bureau of Public Lands for the State of Maine.

Upon retirement in 1989, Bernie and Ann moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where they built a home along Bradford Bay near Wachapreague. He enjoyed boating and fishing throughout the Eastern Shore and was an avid gardener. He filled his yard with a wide variety of trees and shrubs and maintained a thriving vegetable garden.

Bernie was an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Roanoke, VA; Winthrop, ME; and Onley, VA, where he was honored to be a past Grand Knight.

He was predeceased by his brothers, George F. Schruender of Rialto, CA, and Henry P. Schruender of Methuen, MA; his son, Michael P. Schruender of Valley Village, CA; and his grandson, James M. Connor of Greenville, SC.

He is survived by his sisters, Frances E. Lyons and Suzanne E. Lehman of MA; his brother, David L. Schruender of FL; his daughter, Karen E. Connor (Parker “Kip”) of Greenville, SC; his sons, Bernard A. Schruender of Milwaukee, WI; Stephen J. Schruender (Lisa) of Green Cove Springs, FL; and Joseph D. Schruender (Jeffrey Murray) of Lewes, DE; and his grandchildren, Elizabeth “BethAnn” Connor, Rebecca Schruender, and Calen Schruender.

Services will be conducted from the graveside of the Edgehill Cemetery, in Accomac, Virginia, on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 11:00 a.m., with Father Michael Imperial officiating.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.