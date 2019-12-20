Bennie Lee Tatum died Friday, December 20, 2019 in Onley, VA, with his family by his side.

Born January 27, 1951, he was the son of the late Gatha Rean Lynch Tatum and Lee Atwell Tatum. He retired from ANEC in 2013, after 27 years on the job as a lineman and serviceman. He was an avid hunter and skilled gunsmith.

Bennie is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Kerr Tatum; four children and their spouses, Angela (Todd) Winder, Heather (Jay) Diem, Jennifer (Daniel) Harris, and Ryan (JoAnn) Jefferson; seven grandchildren, Alex, Hailey, Madison, Sarah, Luke, Scarlett and Lily; one great-grandchild, Aaron; a brother, John (Sandy) Tatum; a special niece, Lisa (Charles) Wood; a special cousin, Terry NeSmith; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and beloved partner-in-crime, Wayne Willett.

Bennie lived with integrity. He loved well and was well loved, especially by his wife, children and grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock, VA. A reception will follow at Onley United Methodist Church Social Hall.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com, or mailed to P.O. Box 423, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

