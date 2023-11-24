Benjamin Stuart Justis of Justisville

A Funeral service for Benjamin Stuart Justis, of Justisville, will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm from Thornton Funeral Home with Rev. William Jefferson and Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery in Parksley.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Thornton Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 21458 Hopkins Road, Parksley, VA 23421.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

