Ben Reinoehl of Belle Haven

John Benjamin “Ben” Reinoehl, 92, a resident of Belle Haven, VA, formerly of Bethlehem, PA, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2024, at Commonwealth Senior Living on the Eastern Shore. He was born September 28, 1931, in Pottsville, PA, a son to the late John Benjamin Reinoehl, Sr. and Anna “Bessie” Marquette Reinoehl. Ben led a life marked by intelligence, humor, and dedication, both in his personal and professional endeavors. Ben was a loving figure in his family.

Ben finished high school at Wyoming Seminary before pursuing a degree in industrial engineering at Lehigh University. His academic pursuits were complemented by his involvement with Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity, fostering lifelong friendships and connections.

Ben proudly served his country in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant from 1954 to 1956. He began his career at Bethlehem Steel under the guidance of his father-in-law, eventually moving to Air Products. Known affectionately as “Mr. Helium,” Ben’s entrepreneurial spirit and vision were instrumental in advancing the company’s global leadership in the helium industry. Ben also served the company in several key areas, among them hydrogen, argon, and welding gases. He was awarded the Chairman’s Award in 1993 for his contribution to Air Product’s success.

Ben’s personal life was filled with joy and love, marked by his marriage of 59 years to Barbara Clements Reinoehl, who predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Reinoehl-McClaskey; son-in-law, Stephen; son, Jonathan Reinoehl; daughter-in-law, Karen; and grandchildren, Jonathan (fiancé, Sophie Strome), Jacob, and Lauren McClaskey.

Ben served as an usher at First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem, PA. An avid sports enthusiast, Ben enjoyed playing tennis and golf at the Saucon Valley Country Club, watching sports on TV, playing poker, reading, and going to the beach with his buddies. His sense of humor and loyalty enriched the lives of all who knew him.

Ben’s legacy of warmth, wit, and wisdom will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A service honoring Ben’s life will be held at Franktown United Methodist Church, 7551 Bayside Road, Franktown, VA, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., with The Reverends Dr. Richard Daily and Robert Talbott officiating.

Contributions in Ben’s memory may be made to YMCA Camp Silver Beach, P.O. Box 69, Jamesville, VA 23398 (https://www.ymcashr.org/camps/ymca-camp-silver-beach).

